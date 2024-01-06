Portal 2: Revolution it's an interesting community-created project, sort of fan-made prequel which presents a completely new campaign destined to significantly expand the contents, which however will have to wait a little longer given that Valve has decided to postpone it, in a review process which is directly implemented by the company that created the original.
The mod/expansion/prequel was scheduled to arrive on January 5, 2024, with the game's contents being essentially “complete“, according to what was reported by the developers, but Valve evidently wants to take a thorough look before the green light and has imposed a longer review period.
Within Portal 2: Revolution there should be 40 new puzzles to solve and a completely new and original narrative line, as well as new mechanics that should enrich the original gameplay.
A mod that becomes a prequel
The authors of this artisanal work are Second Face Software, who previously reported that “the game is complete, we can publish it at any time, but Valve has not yet completed the review and given the green light for publication”.
It seems that Valve is currently in the review phase that should precede the final launch on Steam: “We still don't know when it will be released at this point, so we will report another update as soon as final acceptance for launch arrives,” wrote the team.
Portal 2: Revolution was born as a mod but subsequently developed, expanding as a real separate game, which also acts as a bit of a prequel from a narrative point of view.
