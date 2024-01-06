Portal 2: Revolution it's an interesting community-created project, sort of fan-made prequel which presents a completely new campaign destined to significantly expand the contents, which however will have to wait a little longer given that Valve has decided to postpone it, in a review process which is directly implemented by the company that created the original.

The mod/expansion/prequel was scheduled to arrive on January 5, 2024, with the game's contents being essentially “complete“, according to what was reported by the developers, but Valve evidently wants to take a thorough look before the green light and has imposed a longer review period.

Within Portal 2: Revolution there should be 40 new puzzles to solve and a completely new and original narrative line, as well as new mechanics that should enrich the original gameplay.