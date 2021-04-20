Portal 2 turned 10 years old yesterday – can you believe it – and instead of simply celebrating with cake, it seems one modder has taken things a step further by creating a massive expansion mod. With time travel and four dimensions, of course.

Titled Portal Reloaded, the mod launched yesterday evening and transports players to a “very special test course” hidden in the depths of Aperture Science. Once woken from stasis by an automated AI, you’ll be handed a Triple Portal Device which, as the name suggests, allows you to shoot a third portal with the middle mouse button. Along with the usual blue and orange portals, you’ll be able to use a third green portal which connects between two different timelines. “Traveling between the present and a version of reality 20 years in the future opens up a completely new way of puzzle solving,” the mod description explains.

Along with the quirky new mechanic, the mod boasts 100 custom voice lines, new music, and 25 brand new puzzles. It even has its own plot, which is a “small and contained” story detached from Portal 2’s main plot. According to the mod FAQs the entire project was made by a modder called Jannis, who “started working on this project a few years ago with no real intention of ever releasing it as a complete mod”. Well, it’s now out, and looks to be pretty impressive – particularly considering it was all made by one person.

If you hadn’t already guessed, this mod essentially adds another layer of difficulty to Portal 2’s base mechanics, so it’s definitely one for veteran players. If you really get stuck on a level, there’s a full walkthrough of all the puzzles to help out. I’m certainly GLaDOS that. If you think you’re up for the challenge, you can download the mod now on Steam.