Sandberg markets at the moment three new solar panels.

They all rely on the same idea: solar panels are small and light, so you can carry them in your backpack or in a large pocket. When you need to recharge, for example, a mobile phone, a tablet or a camera, just open the solar panels and place them in the sun. The mobile device to be recharged can be connected directly to the solar panels.

Panels are available in three different sizes, with a maximum power of 40 Wfoldable from a pocket size to 6 solar panels.

This way, not only will you have portable power available for mobile devices when you don’t have access to a power outlet, but also un completely ecological energy.

Foldable solar panels can be combined with a power bank, so as to recharge it with ecological energy during the day and use this energy to recharge the mobile phone at night. Power banks that allow you to charge devices while they are charging can also act as an energy stabilizer, in case some clouds threaten the sun.

Anders Partida Petersen, Brand Director of Sandberg A / S, says: “During this process, it was exciting to find a new shape that could combine extreme portability and high performance. We are very proud of the foldable solution that allows us to offer our customers high-performance solar panels in a compact format, at a competitive price ”.

More information on the three solar panel products is available on the website www.sandberg.world.