A fast, highly sensitive, portable biosensor capable of detecting the measles virus in human saliva. This is what developed from a collaboration between the Nanosciences Institute of the National Research Council of Pisa (Cnr-Nano) and Archa srl, with the Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Pisa, the School Normale Superiore and Inta srl. The device, which uses an innovative technology based on surface acoustic waves, is suitable for use for early diagnosis tests and in emergency situations, for measles and other types of viruses, such as Sars-CoV-2.

The study, published in Advanced Functional Materials’, presents a new way to detect one of the most infectious airborne diseases, responsible for 140,000 deaths worldwide each year and with a diffusivity similar to that of the Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant. , remember a note. The biosensor developed by the researchers, coordinated by Marco Cecchini of Cnr-Nano, is a lab-on-a-chip smaller than a euro cent, which uses surface acoustic waves to detect viruses in a sample of salivary fluid.

“Surface acoustic waves are a kind of micro-earthquake that propagates along the sensor surface,” explains Cecchini. “When the virus attaches to the sensor, it slows down the speed of propagation of the waves making it possible to register the presence of the molecule. We used these mechanical waves – details – both to mix the fluid sample and to detect the virus and this has allowed us to improve the sensitivity of our sensors drastically compared to other acoustic sensors already on the market “. The device has been tested for measles virus, “but the technology can be adapted to other types of viruses, such as Sars-CoV-2, and to bacteria, proteins and nucleic acids,” says the CNR-Nano researcher.

The device can be developed to perform early point-of-care diagnoses, ie in the vicinity of the patient. “While conventional tests require sample processing, dedicated laboratories and specialized personnel, this sensor does not require particular processing and can be used in situations where conventional tests are not practicable such as airports, stations, emergency situations – underlines Mauro Pistello, Full Professor of the Department of Translational Research and New Technologies in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Pisa and Director of the Virology Operating Unit of the Pisan University Hospital – A timely diagnosis is in fact crucial to precociously hinder the spread of highly transmitted diseases airborne such as measles, flu and Covid-19 “.

Marco Cecchini, who leads a research group at the Nest laboratories of Cnr-Nano and Scuola Normale Superiore, has twenty years of experience in the field of microfluidics and the use of surface acoustic waves. “Our study demonstrates the validity of such a technology, already covered by a patent owned by Inta, a spin-off of Cnr and Scuola Normale Superiore, which will now be validated with a clinical trial”, concludes the researcher. The study was conducted as part of the ‘Sensor’ project, co-financed by the Tuscany Region.