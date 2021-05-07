Portable purifiers They are useful to avoid the contagion of covid. This is assured by a study carried out by the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Biochemistry of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, according to which these devices eliminate around 80 percent of the viral particles present in the air of a closed room. The investigation It has been carried out in indoor spaces with a high viral load of coronavirus.

The work, which has been published in the scientific journal “Science of Total Environement”, concludes that “the ventilation of interior spaces can be carried out naturally or mechanically and, when it is not possible to achieve an adequate ventilation rate, it is recommended to use of air purifiers with HEPA filters ».

To develop this project, the researchers optimized a method for analyzing the presence of the coronavirus in air using an MD8 Airport sensor (Sartorius) with gelatin filters. Subsequently, they determined the effectiveness of the purifier in closed rooms where a COVID-positive person was confined by analyzing the presence of the virus before and after using the purifier.

“The presence of the virus in the air of all households sampled before using the purifier was confirmed and it has been calculated that its use has an efficiency of elimination of virus particles around 80 percent”, explains the study.