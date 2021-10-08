The Mini Air Compressor model ROGTZ E68 will be proposed until October 20 al price of 21.45 through the coupon code YJE68, compared to an official price of about 60. Shipping costs amount to 9.88 for a product that is very interesting and that can always be taken with you in the car.





It is an electric emergency pump with integrated battery which, when fully charged, can inflate up to 9 car tires, 8 bicycle tires and up to 54 basketballs. It also has a backlit LCD display in which to select the inflation pressure up to a maximum of 150PSI: on paper it can inflate tires for bicycles, motorcycles, even large cars, but it cannot be used on truck tires. The dimensions are quite small: 120mm height, 80mm diameter, while the weight of 467 grams, for a product that can be transported comfortably by car.

Easy to use, and inflation ensured by dual battery power, with each 2000mAh unit rechargeable via USB Type-C in less than 3.5 hours. The equipment also includes various accessories for inflating car tires, bicycles, footballs and more. You can buy it on Lightinthebox at this address, taking advantage of the promotion with the code YJE68.

Important: due to the high demand on products, the reported coupon codes may have expired at the time of use. The offers are as usual while stocks last.