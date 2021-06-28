THE portable air conditioners they are a great invention. If at home or in the office you do not have the possibility to have a centralized air conditioning system, with split for cold air (and possibly for hot air in winter) ready to cool every area, these small appliances that are easy to move they can help us not suffer from the heat this summer.

Not only fans, even portable air conditioners and air conditioners can be an excellent choice to buy to find some refreshment in these summers that are getting hotter. For sleep well at night, to spend pleasant days at home, also to work, and to remove a little humidity from our homes, there is nothing better than having small appliances, which do not cost much, but which are definitely efficient.

If we prefer not to install a traditional wall air conditioner, for which we have to turn to a professional and pay much more, we can opt for models with interesting prices that do their job well anyway. This is the ideal choice for those who live in rent, do not have the permission of other condominiums to install air conditioners with external parts or for those who perhaps have a holiday home and want an air conditioner to always have with them.

Today, then, we take you to find out which portable air conditioners to buy on offer on Amazon at very attractive prices.

Rowenta AU5020 Turbo Cool

Amazon photo

Rowenta proposes its comfortable, practical and versatile model, among the portable air conditioners the most compact, to be easily transported wherever you want. Turbo Cool + it cools quickly and is suitable for any room, also thanks to the design that makes it ideal for any environment. It can offer coverage up to 83 m³.

IS easy to move and store, we can keep it at home, in the office, when we go on vacation. Its 2500W cooling power guarantees optimal coverage, adapting to every need. The 3 in 1 technology allows you to have in your hands, in a very compact design object, an air conditioner, a dehumidifier and a fan, all in one. So you can use it on the hottest days, the wettest ones and those when we simply need the air to circulate.

The product proposes 10 different settings, from silent to boost, ensuring the low environmental impact thanks to the use of natural gas R290. You can set the start and stop thanks to the remote control and programming, so that you always have the right temperature.

AIMIUVEI Portable Mini Air Conditioner

Amazon photo

Aimiuvei proposes its portable mini air conditioner, a multifunctional device that guarantees truly exceptional performance. To survive at home or in the office even at warmer summers, this small appliance becomes air conditioner, humidifier, air purifier and fan.

It has three wind speeds which can be easily adjusted and also offers seven LED colors in the air cooler, which can be used as a night light for children or to create the atmosphere or even for a session of home chromotherapy. It is small in size and light, so you can take it anywhere in the house and carry it where you need it most. It is so quiet that it is also perfect for the children’s room.

Very easy to use, you can use cold water or ice cubes to insert into the water tank, before connecting the small appliance with the power cable. You can choose the speed and modes of fog or normal cooling, both of which must be tried to find the one that best suits your needs.

DeLonghi PACN82ECO portable air conditioners

Amazon photo

DeLonghi PACN82ECO is

The device is multifunctional, with additional functions such as fan and dehumidifier. Its cooling capacity is very efficient (9400 BTU / h, 2.4 kW for rooms up to 80 m3,), making it suitable for any room in the house. Easy and practical to use, it has a remote control and a digital control panel, for an intuitive use of each function. The soft touch button interface, in detail, it allows you to manage the temperature, the fan speed, the timer, the cooling function.

Furthermore the Delonghi device it is also green: it uses 100% natural R290 refrigerant gas, so as to have only portable air conditioners with low environmental impact, safe for people and safe for the environment.

Taurus AC 2600 RVKT, 4-in-1 portable air conditioner

Amazon photo

Taurus AC 2600 RVKT it is a simple portable device, with an easy and very compact design. It offers four different operating modes: cold, heat, dehumidification and ventilation; air conditioning, heating, dehumidifier and fan. A single appliance with dimensions that adapt to any environment that guarantees many opportunities.

1149W maximum power in cold mode and 1271W in hot mode, may be the right solution for refresh and heat rooms up to 25 m2. It is also equipped with wheels and a carrying handle, so as to move it more easily from one part of the house to another or even in the office or in the house rented for rent. The control panel is touch-sensitive, intuitive and simple to use. It also has a handy remote control.

It also features a 24 hour timer, so as to program the switching on and off even when you are not at home. It works with r290 refrigerant gas, the ideal raw material to have a low impact on the environment, to improve energy efficiency and to respect people and the planet.

Comfeè portable air conditioner

Amazon photo

The Comfeè portable air conditioner it is suitable for any environment. The model is extremely effective for cool your home or office, thanks to the high efficiency compressor that acts quickly while keeping electricity consumption low. It is suitable for rooms of 50m³ (17m²).

It is also convenient because it is part of the condensation liquid it evaporates to cool the water exchanger, so as to have less residues to eliminate. The hose can be connected easily to expel the hot air, while the R290 refrigerant with reduced environmental impact. There is no need for an additional water tank.

From an energy point of view it is quite efficient and acts in different conditions to always guarantee the best. The design is compact, ergonomic, beautiful to look at. It is also easy to use thanks to the LED display, the timer and the Follow M functionis. Finally, it is equipped with swivel wheels to transport it easily wherever you want a little cool.

How to take care of portable air conditioners

After choosing the best models around, here are some tips for you.

Place the portable air conditioner in a place out of direct light or where the humidity is too high.

Never place it close to walls.

Choose a model that easily adapts to any environment.

Do not place it on carpets or uneven surfaces.

Remember to check the filter at least every two months. And to replace it often.

Wash the filter with detergent and warm water every two weeks.

Empty the trays full of condensate.

Clean the air conditioner on the outside every day.

When not in use, place it in rooms that are not too hot or cold clean and covered with a sheet or cloth to prevent it from getting dirty and ruined.

Good fresh!