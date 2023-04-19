Freight traffic in the Port of Cartagena continues with its unstoppable growth. In the first quarter of this year, it has already accumulated an 8.8% increase, compared to the same period in 2023, accumulating 9.5 million tons moved, a figure never reached until now from January to March, according to data. provided by the Cartagena Port Authority.

«The statistics show a clear upward trend in the movement of goods, thanks to the efforts of the logistics operators and the Port Authority to generate employment and wealth in Cartagena and the Region, with a commercial work that allows to continue diversifying traffic and with a view to expand our docks with the future Barlomar Multipurpose Terminal”, highlighted the acting president of the Port, Pedro Pablo Hernández.

The 24.6% increase registered in the movement of solid bulk stands out, which amounts to about 2.2 million tons. Coal and coke led the growth ranking, with more than 810,000 tons moved, most of it exported. This represents an increase of 140%. In addition, cement and clinker reached a rise of 7.62%, with almost 72,000 tons, while beans and soybean meal increased by 15%, with more than 26,000 tons. For its part, the cereal registered an import movement of more than 600,000 tons.

liquid bulk



The first quarter of the year closed growing thanks, according to port sources, to the good performance of liquid bulk, which represents 75% of the total merchandise moved by the Port of Cartagena. In this case, they increased by 4.99% in the accumulated, reaching more than 7 million tons. Crude reached 4 million tons, thus exceeding imports by 11% in 2022. Diesel increased by 30% and natural gas suffered a small decrease with 772,437 tons moved. As for general merchandise, it also shows a leading rise of 2.56 percent with 252,000 tons moved.

Hernández highlighted that “the Port of Cartagena changes the trend of the rest of the export ports, where we have grown by 48.57% in exports, with close to 2.2 million tons moved.” These are figures, in his opinion, that “revalidate the commitment of this port and businessmen to launch Barlomar to gain more competitiveness and be able to double regional productivity as the main export port of the Region’s products.”