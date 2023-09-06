Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, an Egyptian Airlines plane arrived at Port Sudan International Airport, the first international civil flight to reach Sudan since the outbreak of the crisis in mid-April.

EgyptAir said in a media statement: “Tuesday, the first direct flight of EgyptAir, the national carrier, took off to the city of Port Sudan, carrying 120 passengers, other than crew members,” noting that “the airport authorities received the plane and welcomed the operation of this important line.” This is after opening the airspace of eastern Sudan.

And the Civil Aviation Authority in Sudan announced, last month, the opening of the airspace to the east of the country.