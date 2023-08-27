Features of the crisis

Doctors and nurses in the Red Sea city say they have not received their salaries for four months, as fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has hit the government budget.

Omar Al-Saeed, a striking nurse at Port Sudan Teaching Hospital, said, “The patients are many and the suffering is very severe. People are suffering, and we are also demanding our entitlement. They even gave us a little money to manage our affairs.”

“We are in a crisis. May our Lord make it easy for us, God willing,” says Ayat Muhammad, the supervisor of the Abnaa al-Shamal Medical Center, which deals with an influx of patients from the striking hospitals.

Hospital officials confirm that doctors in Port Sudan are working in light of the power outages, extreme humidity and lack of medicines, while patients lie on adjacent beds, although many of them suffer from infectious diseases.

Sudan’s hospitals have long suffered from a lack of funding, strikes by medical staff have been frequent, and the conflict has nearly paralyzed the health system, with many hospitals damaged in combat zones.

The conflict broke out in April between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, 4 years after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in popular protests.

The United Nations says more than 100,000 have fled to Port Sudan, putting more pressure on hospitals and shelters already overcrowded in the city, while fighting is concentrated in Khartoum and the west of the country.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, warned that the war is fueling a “catastrophic humanitarian crisis” in Sudan, and an increase in infections with many diseases such as malaria, measles and dengue fever.