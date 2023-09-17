Leaders show concern about possible restructuring that could remove Fabrizio Pierdomenico from command of the ports

The exchange of Márcio França (PSB) by Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans) in charge of the Mpor (Ministry of Ports and Airports) has left port sector leaders apprehensive. This is because the change could remove from the scene a figure much appreciated by these leaders who manage Brazilian ports, the current national secretary of ports and water transport, Fabrizio Pierdomenico.

As reported by Power360, when France’s departure from Mpor was still being discussed, the port sector wanted him to remain in the position due to the good technical team assembled to run the ports secretariat. Now, with the change, a restructuring in the ministry could dismantle a team that has been highly praised for its performance.

To the digital newspaper, the executive director of Abratec (Brazilian Association of Container Terminals), Caio Morel, said that Pierdomenico has been very active in important processes and knows how to identify the greatest needs of the port sector due to his extremely technical profile.

Morel highlighted the secretary’s participation in carrying out the renewal of the report amendment, which maintains tax exemption for investments in port infrastructure. The program expires on December 31, 2023 and supports the maintenance of investments in the sector. The possible departure of Pierdomenico and his team raises a warning about the renewal of the benefit.

“He is an excellent professional, he knows a lot about the sector and was performing excellently, he is processing our report amendment, on the 5th (September 14th) he was responsible for the bidding for the Itajaí container terminal, it was a job that he took it personally. We think he is doing a great job and we want him to stay”said Morel.

The CEO of Logistics Brazil, André de Seixas, shares this understanding. In Seixas’ view, Pierdomienico’s continuity in the ports secretariat is essential for the development that is being carried out in the sector.

“We hope that the new minister performs his role in the best way possible, that his time in the ministry is successful, but that he maintains this structure of the national secretary of ports, who is a technician. We cannot have technical losses in the sector”he declared.

Seixas also expressed concern about a possible change in command of the country’s dock companies. According to the executive, a change in strategic sectors would cause a disconnect in the dialogue between associations and companies with public authorities.

“A change now in the presidency of the dock companies, of the port authorities is not a good thing either, you don’t have management continuity”said Seixas.

The president of the ABTP (Brazilian Association of Port Terminals), Jesualdo da Silva, also declared support for Pierdomenico’s stay, but added that he is very satisfied with Costa Filho’s first days at the helm of Mpor.

Jesualdo said that ABTP was invited to a meeting with the minister on Costa Filho’s 2nd day in charge of the ministry. The executive left the meeting satisfied and stated that he is confident in the work that will be done due to Costa Filho’s strong tendency towards dialogue and concern to understand the needs of the sector.

To the Power360Costa Filho said that he is holding conversations with leaders in the port sector and the composition of his team of secretaries is still being defined. “We are analyzing the team and talking to all sectors. We are going to have a meeting next week, but our idea is to advance technical governance”said the minister.

The minister informed that the only decision already taken is for Juliano Noman to remain in the national civil aviation secretariat.