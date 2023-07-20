Entrepreneurs are against ceding the portfolio to Centrão and want continuity of work in the Ministry of Ports and Airports

Faced with pressure from Centrão for changes in the ministries of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), presidents and directors of port associations articulate to defend the maintenance of the minister Márcio França (PSB) ahead of put (Ministry of Ports and Airports).

As found out by Power360France has had its name quoted to replace Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services). In this scenario, Alckmin would only have the position of Vice President of the Republic.

This articulation would leave the Mpor vacant for an eventual appointment of someone who could yield more votes to the government in Congress. So far, the most likely candidate to assume the portfolio is the deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA). He is a close ally of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

However, representatives of the port sector claim that a change in the ministry would be “bad” for Brazil. This is because the work of the team from France is highly praised for its macro vision of the sector and its departure could interrupt important processes in a strategic area for the country.

For these representatives, the structure set up by France at Mpor stands out for treating the port system as the main logistical link in the country, in addition to its ability to listen to businessmen and articulate ways to meet their demands.

According to the president of ABTP (Brazilian Association of Port Terminals), Jesualdo da Silva, the strategies put together by França through dialogues with businessmen contribute to the permanent development of the sector and a change in the ministry puts these processes at risk.

“We are very concerned about these rumors that are out there and we hope they remain just rumors”, said Jesualdo. ABTP data indicate that 95% of national goods exported abroad pass through the port system.

For the president of fenop (National Federation of Port Operations), Sérgio Aquino, Mpor should be shielded from political fluctuations because of the importance of the sector for foreign trade and the technical character that a leadership of the ministry needs to have.

“Infrastructure, in particular the ports, which are the main logistical link in the country’s infrastructure in terms of foreign trade, must be treated as a State issue and not as a government fluctuation”he said.

“Fenop has defended that alterations and changes in the directorates of port administrations depend on an opinion from the port authority council, to avoid these merely political fluctuations”said Aquinas.

The CEO of Logistics Brazil, André de Seixas, also shares the understanding that Mpor needs a technical body under the leadership of an experienced figure in the sector. For Seixas, the technical nature needs to prevail over the political articulation.

“Politics cannot overlap with technical issues, we understand political issues, but our sector is technical, it needs prepared people and we have a good team there, so we understand that the minister has to continue”declared Seixas.

The executive director of Abratec (Brazilian Association of Container Terminals), Caio Morel, is another voice that stood up in defense of the permanence of France to continue the work developed by Mpor.

“We align ourselves with the sector in supporting the minister, I think that a change there in the middle of the road is always bad. The ideal is for him to stay, a person who knows the port sector very well”stated Morel.