The Dubai Ports Police Station prepared a plan to secure the “Shatana Festival in Hatta”, in cooperation with the Hatta Police Station and partners in the region.

The director of the center, Brigadier General Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, stated that the plan includes intensifying the presence of foot patrols, bicycles, motorcycles, cars or boats, near Lake Al Lim, the Grand Hatta Dam, and Wadi Hatta Hub, deploying patrols of maritime security and maritime rescue teams, and ensuring Adherence to public safety instructions and requirements for users of water sports and responding to emergency situations, to enhance security and safety, and make the community happy.

He added that the patrols were stationed to respond to emergency situations, and included two marine rescue vehicles, two boats, two jet skis, four bicycles, and underwater search and rescue equipment, in addition to rescue divers, whose tasks are to deal with marine accidents, respond and provide assistance to those visiting dams, valleys, the lake, and others. Among other tasks, all of them are ready to serve members of the public 24 hours a day.

Al Suwaidi called on members of the public heading to Hatta Dam Lake, Al Liem Lake, and all dam and valley areas to follow public safety requirements, be cautious of water slides, and adhere to lifeguards’ instructions and safety requirements.