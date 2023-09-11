It is implemented today, with the signature by President Pino Musolino for the Port of Civitavecchia, the national protocol between Inail, Mit and Assoporti signed last April aimed at countering the risks associated with port activities. A document which, according to the Inail Lazio regional director, Domenico Princigalli, seeks to give ‘effectiveness and effectiveness’ to the actions implemented to ‘increase health and safety conditions in port areas. Safety and health are the key words of the agreement which aims to involve bodies, institutions and social partners to find a balance between the inevitable needs of production and optimal health and safety conditions. Inail data highlights that the main risks in port situations concern the movement of goods and warehouse activities, followed by the operation of heavy vehicles and the movement of machinery and operational vehicles on ships.

The majority of accidents, in fact, occur in the operational areas (docks) or traffic and storage areas (yards) of the ports, while on ships the areas most at risk are those affected by the loading and unloading operations of goods and the movement of vehicles.

After ‘dramatic days’ marked by ‘accidents that caused the death of many workers’, the document signed today ‘is part of the specificity of how to resolve some problems in some workplaces – says Claudio Durigon, undersecretary at the Ministry of Labor and Policies social workers present at the signing of the agreement – ‘I believe that with the intervention of Inail, Assoporti and above all the Port Authority of Civitavecchia, different results can be achieved and zero accidents can be achieved.’.

To guarantee safety “it is necessary to apply Italian regulations 100% – says Pino Musolino, president of the AdSP of the central-northern Tyrrhenian Sea. Controls and inspections are often interpreted as ‘annoying, but in the hypothetical case in which someone gets hurt , that check could have predicted the accident. The objective is to factor in that time that may seem economically wasted, as a useful element for protecting health.”

Health protection is also at the center of the agreement. Most of the risks deriving from biomechanical overload, which are very present in movements in port activities, largely produce pathologies linked to the musculoskeletal system. “Thanks to this protocol – underlines Domenico Princigalli, Inail Lazio regional director – it will be possible to carry out a risk analysis and give concrete and specific tools to companies operating within the port area, but at the same time it will also be possible to improve the training and raising awareness of workers, through the introduction of tools linked to digital innovation, which will allow a real leap in quality in the fight against accidents and occupational diseases”.