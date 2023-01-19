Port complex may break historical record for cargo handling until December this year

The Port of Suape (PE) estimates an 8% growth in cargo handling in 2023. note released on Wednesday (18.jan.2023), the port complex attributes this increase to the diversification of cargo and the innovation processes that will be implemented throughout the year.

If the projection is confirmed, the port will record a record volume of 26.7 million tons and surpass the amount of 2020, in which 25.7 million tons were handled.

“Suape’s growth is linked not only to the strategic position of the port-industry in the region and in the country, but to future investments to be consolidated, such as the installation of green hydrogen production plants, the fuel of the future”commented the CEO of the port complex, Francisco Martins.

In August 2022, the Port of Suape approved the expression of interest from Qair for the installation of a green hydrogen production plant on site.

According to the schedule released by the company, phase 1 of the project is expected to start in July this year. In 2023, the venture should receive an investment of R$ 540 million.

Other projects mentioned by Martins that can leverage activities in the port are the arrival of a new container terminal from APM Terminalsof maersk group and the continuity of the innovation program that the port has been developing with the Caesar (Recife Center for Studies and Advanced Systems, located in Porto Digital).

In 2022, even with the extension of the covid-19 restrictions, cargo handling grew 12% compared to 2021 and totaled 24.7 million tons.

Of this total, 72.1% (17.8 million tons) represented liquid bulk; 22.8% (5.6 million tons) container cargo; 2.7% (669 thousand tons), solid bulk; and 2.4% (592 thousand tons) of loose general cargo.

The main cargoes handled by the port are fuels and mineral oils, chemical and organic products, and cereals.