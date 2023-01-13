The Port of Santos handled 162.4 million tons of cargo in 2022, an amount 10.5% higher than the previous best mark, recorded in 2021. Shipments reached 118.7 million tons and landings totaled 43.7 million tons tons.

Compared to 4 years ago, the increase in handling was 22%, considering the amount of 133.2 million tons handled in 2018, which represents an average annual growth of 5.1%.

In handling containers, the Port of Santos also broke its record, handling 5 million TEUs (unit equivalent to a 20-foot container) in 2022, an increase of 3.2% over the previous year, and 21% in comparison with 2018.

“The port is approaching its maximum container handling capacity, which is 5.3 million TEU/year. Thus, through the latest PDZ (Development and Zoning Plan), approved in 2020, SPA [Autoridade Portuária de Santos] held 5 auctions and addressed 6 more projects to meet the demands of the port”said the administrator, in a note.

According to SPA, among the planned projects is the new STS 10 container terminal, which will increase capacity by 2.3 million TEUs/year.

With information from Brazil Agency.