Transitional government signaled that it wants to have other references before granting the largest port in the country

The port of Santos privatization process received 3 requests for review (more time for analysis) in the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and will not be deliberated in 2022.

The ministers who asked for a review can bring the process back to the agenda as early as the 1st quarter of 2023. However, there are doubts about how the elected government will handle the process. The ministers Otto Alencar Rodrigues, Benjamin Zymler and Vital do Rêgo asked to be seen.

According to the president of the court, Bruno Dantas, the coordinator of the infrastructure team of the transitional government, Miriam Belchior, showed her intention to carry out other port privatizations before privatizing the port of Santos. The objective is to have a reference of the administration model before granting the largest port in the country.

The main reason that led the ministers to request a view was the creation of a linked account that would be used as a “cushioning mattress”, if investments not foreseen at the beginning of the contract are necessary.

According to Minister Otto Alencar Rodrigues, rapporteur for the privatization process of the ports of Itajaí (SC) and São Sebastião (SP), who also foresees the creation of this escrow account, the mechanism needs further discussion.

🇧🇷These ports also encounter two fundamental issues. One of them dealing with the innovation of the linked account, which consists of a new methodology of action that brings new elements to the conception of the entire structure of the enterprise that will occur in the future. This issue, which also affects the processes under my report, which is why they were not brought to trial, is addressed in this process at the port of Santos. It is the reason why I ask for a view, so that we can address these issues in these 3 privatization processes”, said Alencar.

Another reason raised by the minister was the construction of a bridge connecting Santos to Guarujá, which should be built by the winner of the auction. According to Otto Alencar Rodrigues, the tunnel work has negative capex (sale of the asset is above the investment cost).

In his vote, the rapporteur said that he did not create impediments for the new concessionaire to also own ships. However, Minister Bruno Dantas made a determination to the Ministry of Infrastructure and to Antaq (National Agency for Waterway Transport) so that, after the publication of the public notice, they provide for robust regulation and so that verticalization does not result in market concentration that could harm national interests.

Minister Bruno Dantas also recommended that companies that already have port terminals in Santos will only be able to participate in the auction if there are no interested parties.