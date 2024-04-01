Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 10:37

São Paulo, 1 – Cargo movement at the Port of Santos in February grew 30.4% compared to the same month last year, to 14.3 million tons. With this result, the volume handled in the year reached 26.2 million tons, 23.9% above the first two months of 2023, “the highest performance ever achieved in this period”, said the Santos Port Authority (APS) in a note.

Agribusiness was the highlight, driven by sugar, which in February totaled 2.1 million tons (+136.3%) moved – in the first two months of the year there were 4.2 million tons (+98.8%). 4.0 million tons of soybeans were moved in the month (+19.8%) and 4.2 million tons in the year to date (+21%).

In the note, the company cites fertilizers as a product that stood out among import cargo, reaching 693.2 thousand tons in the month (+16.1%) and 1.5 million tons in the year (+22.8%). “Corn also continued to grow in the month, with 145.4 thousand tons (+78.7%), and a drop of 21.9% in the year to date (1.2 million tons)”, he stated. “Cellulose performed well, growing 14.9% in the month, reaching 648.7 thousand tons, bringing the accumulated amount to 1.2 million tons (-4.5%). Meat increased by 15.9% in the month (186.4 thousand tons) and 11.3% in the sum of January and February (337.9 thousand tons).”

The Port Authority highlighted the 35.2% increase in the volume of all cargo destined for export in the last month. There were 10.8 million tons in the month and 18.8 million tons in the year to date (+ 27.2%). Imports increased, closing at 3.5 million tons, 17.4% above February 2023. Discharges also increased year-to-date, reaching 7.4 million tons (+16.1%).

Container loading and unloading reached 402.4 thousand TEU (20-foot container) in the month (+23.9%) and 813.2 thousand TEU in the first two months of the year (+20%). Solid bulk movement totaled 7.7 million tons in the month (+34.5%) and 12.7 million tons in the sum of January and February (+25.6%).

Liquid bulk reached 1.4 million tons in the month (+12.1%), reflecting the increase in shipments of fuel oil (+12.2%) and discharges of diesel and gas oil (+263%). The accumulated result for the year reached 3.2 million tons (+18%).

Still according to the port authority, the Port of Santos' participation in the Brazilian trade flow increased in February, to 28.7%. In the same month of 2023 it was 27.3%.

Of the commercial transactions with abroad that passed through the Port of Santos, China has the largest share, with 26.1%. “The State of São Paulo remains the unit of the Federation with the highest share of commercial transactions with abroad, 54.2%.”