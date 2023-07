How did you feel about the content of this article?

New Russian attacks were registered in the early hours of Wednesday (local time); on Tuesday, drones and missiles were intercepted, but debris and shock waves wreaked havoc (pictured) | Photo: EFE/EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO

Russia carried out in the early hours of this Wednesday (19, local time) a new air strike in the region of the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

In a Telegram message reproduced by international agencies, the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, instructed the population not to go near windows, not to shoot or indicate the positions of air defense forces.

In the early hours of Tuesday (18), Russia had already attacked the area, in response to an attack on the Crimean bridge and shortly after the non-renewal of an agreement that for a year allowed food exports from Ukraine through its ports on the Black Sea even with the war going on.

On that occasion, Ukraine intercepted Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the port of Odessa, but debris and shock waves damaged port facilities and residential buildings. An elderly man was injured. Russian attacks on Mykolaiv were also recorded.