By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian port of Odesa was not operating on Sunday after the latest Russian attack on the region’s power system, Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said, but added that grain traders should not suspend their exports.

The other two ports – Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – authorized to export grain from Ukraine under a Russia-Ukraine deal were only partially operating, he said.

“The port of Chornomorsk is now operating at around 80% capacity,” Solsky told Reuters in a telephone conversation.

More than 1.5 million people in the southern Odesa region were left without power after Russian drone strikes hit two facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Saturday.

Solsky said that the port of Odesa was not currently operational because the power generators had not yet been turned on. Grain traders continued to ship their products through the other two ports, he said.

“There are issues, but none of the merchants are talking about suspending shipments. The ports use alternative energy sources,” said Solsky.

Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with massive waves of missile and drone strikes.

Odesa regional authorities have stated that electricity for the city’s population will be restored “in the next few days”, and that the complete restoration of networks could take between two and three months.

“It is difficult to predict the situation because we are dealing with an enemy that has no principles,” said Oleksiy Vostrikov, head of Ukraine’s state port authority, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure.

“On exports, Russia has already slowed them down by creating problems with inspections in Bosporus, and the lack of power supply will certainly slow them down further,” said Vostrikov.

Ukraine is among the biggest producers and exporters of corn and wheat, but its exports have dropped significantly due to the Russian invasion.