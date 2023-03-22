Since Wednesday morning, ships requiring pilotage have been unable to enter or leave Germany’s largest port until further notice, the port administration informed the HPA on request.

ZPMC cranes at the container terminal in Tollerort in Hamburg Image: dpa

Dhe port of Hamburg has been closed to large ships by the port administration because of the announced warning strike by the Verdi union. Since Wednesday morning, ships requiring pilotage have been unable to enter or leave Germany’s largest port until further notice, the port administration HPA said on request – the “Hamburger Abendblatt” had previously reported.

