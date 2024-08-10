Genoa – “A week ago, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi, in addition to dealing with the airport, a topic we will return to, had launched a series of rather obscure messages regarding the port of Genoa. Rixi is usually a measured person and also for this reason his considerations seemed rather strange to me”. He wrote it on social media the Democratic Party MP and former Minister of Labour, Andrea Orlando.

“I am leaving aside the fact that a deputy minister joins the judicial coup theory without asking the Minister of Justice for consequent actions and without asking why all the procedural remedies provided for by the legal system have not been exhausted. I leave this out only because in this Rixi is in large companyin a sort of attempt to overturn reality without paying the price. In fact, for weeks there has been a merry band of regional and national leaders who have been shouting about a judicial coup, tweeting about it and then going for a dip in the pool. As if the enormity of an accusation like this, when based on concrete facts, against the judiciary does not then require consequent behavior and actions”.

“The peculiarity of Rixi’s interview with Secolo XIX is, however, compared to those of others, that the representative of the League continues and delves further into conspiracy theories. The Democratic Party has been asking for weeks to go beyond the precariousness of the current situation of the port of Genoa but for Rixi – observes the Democratic representative – who also presides over the nomination procedurethis is the sign of the centre-left’s will to ‘take back the port’. Even in this case, the attempt to gloss over the current and recent management of the port under Rixi is all too obvious. What instead sounds like a disturbing message and therefore cannot be left hanging is the motivation that Rixi gives as the cause of the appointment of the Commissioners for the port of Genoa. Rixi, in fact, claims that this step was necessary due to the presence of pressure that he felt and that would have induced him to make this choice. In the same interview he implies (‘this is what she says’) that those pressures would come from the left”.

“Now, since the news reports give us a devastating picture, made up of pressures and counter-pressures exercised inappropriately that have caused, and that risk causing, no small amount of damage to the port of Genoa, the statements of a government man – Orlando underlines – cannot remain vague. Who exerted pressure at this stage? What nature are they? If they are illicit, have you reported them to the competent authorities? A week later, I believe that these clarifications are necessary. The attempt to spread mud at 360 degrees and to pretend to fall from Mars will not find the complicity of our silence”.