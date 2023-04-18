The future of the port of Genoa: debate between Marco Bucci, Paolo Signorini and Claudio Burlando



(Above, the live video debate)

Genoa – At 12.30 the editorial staff of Secolo XIX hosts a meeting, broadcast in live streaming from the website www.ilsecoloxix.it, between the mayor of Genoa, Marco Buccithe president of the ports of Genoa and Savona, Paul Emilio Signoriniand the former Minister of Transport and former President of the Liguria Region, Claudius Burlando. The discussion will focus on the strategic issues of the port of Genoa, starting with the troubled affair linked to the move of the chemical depots from Multedo to Ponte Somalia, in the Sampierdarena basin.

And then new the new BreakwaterThe Subport Tunnelthe enhancement of the railway traffic of the port, the future of ship repairs and its relationship with the Renzo Piano’s Waterfront: in short, all those issues that in one way or another closely affect the impact of the airport on the city, and therefore the complex mediation between the need for growth and safeguarding the quality of life of its citizens.

In the background, the tourist-recreational ambitions of Genoa, a knot still to be resolved despite the giant steps taken in the last 30 years, with the birth of the Old Port, the partial redevelopment of the historic centre, the compensatory interventions in the Ponente area and the new functions for some of the areas abandoned by the retraction of industry across the land.