Genoa – The strike called by NIdil Cgil Genoa, Felsa Cisl Liguria and Uiltemp Uil Liguria will continue indefinitely for workers in ‘administration’ who work at Culmv in the port of Genoa. Only 46 of the 86 administered, which are called day by day and in the months with less traffic can accumulate even only ten days of work in a month, will be sent to work in the next few days and this for the unions “is unacceptable”. It is the last stage of a negotiation that “required great sacrifices from workers who work on demand”.

The stabilization requests made by Nidil Cgil Felsa Cisl and Uiltemp Uil at the table “were disregarded” the unions say in a statement, and for these reasons the workers will continue the strike called by the unions yesterday evening to the bitter end. “There have been countless requests for meetings Nidil Genova, Felsa Liguria and Uiltemp Liguria left the port system authority. The answers always come too late or do not arrive at all: it is time to give a future to all 86 workers ignored by the Adsp “write the secretariats of Nidil Cgil Genoa, Felsa Cisl Liguria, UIltemp Uil Liguria.