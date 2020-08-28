Russians will be protected from coal dust by new regulation … The Public Council under the Ministry of Natural Resources will develop standard for environmentally friendly handling of coal in ports and will send it to federal agencies in September, the organization told Izvestia. The document will spell out the gradation of environmental requirements for the port depending on its cargo turnover. The reason for the development of the standard was the inspection by representatives of the Public Council of one of the largest stevedoring companies of Nakhodka – “Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port”. Despite the fact that no violations were identified there, in some areas of the city residents still complain about dust. … President Vladimir Putin drew attention to this problem back in 2017, but since then it has not been fully resolved, ecologists noted.

Ecology standard

Deputy Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation, Alexander Zakondyrin, told Izvestia that in the near future the council will develop a set of measures for environmentally safe coal transshipment technology. The project, according to the ecologist, will be sent to federal agencies in September and can be considered as an amendment to the Federal Law on seaports.

– Now the main task is to make a state standard for environmentally safe coal transshipment, mandatory for all stevedoring companies in Russia – he noted.

According to him, 62 stevedoring companies operate in Russia and the standard will have to take into account their peculiarities. For example, the document will spell out the obligatory gradation of ports according to their cargo turnover – up to 1 million tons per year, up to 10 million tons and over 10 million tons. Depending on the capacity of the port, various requirements will be put forward for equipping it with environmental technologies , added Alexander Zakondyrin.

The decision to promptly develop such a standard was made after a visit by federal ecologists to one of the largest stevedoring enterprises in Nakhodka, JSC Nakhodka Commercial Sea Port (NCSP). On August 27, specialists from the Public Council of the Ministry of Natural Resources came there for a check.

The environmental problems of the city caused a public outcry back in 2017. During a direct line with Vladimir Putin, a local schoolboy complained that the residents of Nakhodka were suffocating in the dust … The President then instructed to restore order in the ports and reduce the negative impact on citizens. As a result, in 2018 a number of agreements were signed between stevedores and regional and federal authorities.

“By the end of 2020, all Nakhodka stevedores were obliged to switch to environmentally friendly technologies for transshipment of bulk cargo,” the press service of NCSP told Izvestia.

In 2017, a special handbook of the best available technologies (BAT) was also developed, which described technologies for the secure transshipment of bulk cargo. … Local authorities have promised by 2021 to stop the activities of stevedores that do not implement the technologies prescribed in the document.

At the beginning of August Chairman of the Duma of the Nakhodka urban district Alexander Kiselev and chairman of the Council of Veterans Boris Manoshkin sent a letter to the Public Council under the Ministry of Natural Resources with a call to check the implementation of environmental requirements by stevedore campaigns to combat coal dust … In their opinion, it is rather difficult to determine how conscientiously enterprises are following the rules.

The transshipment terminal of NCSP is located within the city limits, while the annual cargo turnover of coal at the enterprise is more than 10 million tons. According to the results of the inspection, Alexander Zakondyrin noted that according to the instructions of the President the enterprise is indeed carrying out systematic work to modernize transshipment and introducing the best available technologies. However, local residents complain about environmental problems in a number of areas.

Public figures pointed out that the problem of dusting the air of the Find is still far from being solved. The fact is that today there are 12 stevedores working there and if large companies comply with the requirements, then small ones ignore them, hiding behind financial problems.

Dangerous proximity

Public inspector of Rosprirodnadzor Andrey Karpov told Izvestia that coal dust continues to create difficulties for local residents.

– People suffer from respiratory diseases … They have to wash their apartments every day, coal dust settles inside the premises, and in winter the snow takes on a black hue, – he said.

Pulmonologist at the N.A. Semashko Vyacheslav Ovechkin confirmed to Izvestia that people living in cities with an increased concentration of coal dust in the air have risks of serious health consequences.

– Fine coal dust is not removed from the lungs, but settles in them and, with prolonged exposure, leads to anthracosis, a chronic lung disease, the doctor noted.

Anthracosis causes coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue, and its symptoms are progressive.

Andrey Karpov noted that a pronounced dusting effect is present precisely in the area of ​​operation of small companies, which, in his opinion, deliberately ignore environmental requirements.

– The owners of some small stevedoring companies are trying to fill their pockets and do not invest in upgrading production , – concluded the public inspector of Rosprirodnadzor.

Coal dust is heavier than air and can only settle in the quarter where the polluting enterprise operates, Alexander Frolov, deputy director general of the Institute of National Energy, told Izvestia. … At the same time, the expert noted the expediency of the initiative of ecologists.

– Within the framework of the BAT directory, there is a list of those innovations that should be introduced by stevedoring companies. But, probably, some small firms do not follow these recommendations, – the expert noted.

Alexander Frolov considers the proposal to create a unified standard for environmentally safe transshipment to be expedient – initiative will help protect citizens from coal dust , the analyst noted. And the gradation of requirements for enterprises, depending on their size, will take into account their economic opportunities in modernization … Such requirements, according to him, are quite realistic to fulfill.

General Director of NCSP Vladimir Grigoriev told Izvestia that the enterprise supports the initiative of environmentalists, as a single standard clearly formulates the requirements for the enterprise.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Rosprirodnadzor, the Ministry of Energy, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, as well as other stevedoring companies – OJSC Terminal Astafieva, JSC Vostochny Port, LLC Stevedoring Company Small Port.