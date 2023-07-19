Home page politics

The port city of Odessa, which is important for global grain exports, is again the target of Russian attacks. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

: Ukrainian president campaigns in Africa The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 19, 6:30 a.m.: According to the military administration, the air defense systems in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev are fending off another night attack by Russia. A Reuters eyewitness said he heard explosions and saw smoke rising near Kiev.

Port city of Odessa again target of Russian attacks

KIEV — In Ukraine, the port city of Odessa has come under shelling for the second night in a row. According to local media reports, explosions were heard again in the city on the Black Sea on Wednesday night. The air defense was active. There was initially no more detailed information about victims or damage. As early as Tuesday night, Russia had launched airstrikes in the Odessa region. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later confirmed the attacks.

There were also air alerts in several other areas of Ukraine during the night. Explosions were also reportedly heard in the Russian-held city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.

Soldiers of a separate Territorial Defense Brigade from Dnipro fired from a mobile Partizan rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Zaporizhia region of south-eastern Ukraine. (Archive image) © dpa

Zelenskyj seeks support from African countries

After the end of the grain deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to get Africa on his country’s side in the conflict with Russia. He gave an interview to a number of African media, Zelenskyj said in his daily video address on Tuesday. “We (…) spoke specifically about the grain export situation and Russian aggression against global food stability,” he said.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is less harshly criticized in Africa than in western industrial nations. African states are not taking part in the sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the naval blockade of Ukrainian ports resumed by Moscow has direct consequences for the continent. Ukraine is a major grain exporter. Food prices could rise as a result of the grain deal halt, raising fears of a hunger crisis in the poorest countries.

“A price explosion would inevitably lead to political and migration crises, especially in African and Asian countries. Obviously, the Russian leadership is now trying to provoke these crises,” Zelenskyj emphasized again in his video address.

USA wants to continue supporting Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, assured that the allies of the Russian-attacked country would not let up in their support for Ukraine. “Our work continues and we will do everything we can to ensure that Ukrainians can succeed.”

The US has confirmed Ukraine’s progress in its counter-offensive against the Russian attackers. “Ukrainians are advancing steadily and purposefully,” Chief of Staff Mark Milley said Tuesday at the US Department of Defense after an online meeting of the international Ukraine contact group to coordinate military aid. “This is anything but a failure,” he added after a relevant question.

Five wounded in attack in Donetsk region – two children

Five people, including two children, were injured in a Russian attack on a village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The two boys, aged one and 13, played in the courtyard of a residential building, the Internet portal reported Ukrainska Pravda late Tuesday evening, citing local authorities. (With agency material)