It is the second Hamburg port birthday in Corona times. And this year, too, there is an alternative, colorful digital program with concerts and fireworks.

Hamburg – Once again, the people of Hamburg, and everyone who would have come to the port city from near and far, have to do without their port birthday. The Hamburg Harbor Birthday 2021 event has been moved to the Internet. Otherwise the festival attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the Elbe metropolis every year.

So that Hamburg residents and Hamburg lovers don’t have to miss out on the hustle and bustle, the organizers have come up with a lot to compensate for the lack of the crowd puller. Many concerts take place digitally, ship crews have recorded greetings, and also for the fireworks there are replacements.

Harbor birthday 2021: Concerts and more over the whole weekend – these are the highlights

When asked, the organizers did not give an exact schedule, after all, they were in live operation and could not estimate exactly how long each event would last. But that’s not a bad thing, after all, even at the “real” port birthday, you’re strolling around and not looking at the clock all the time.

The streamed concerts will most likely be the highlights. The Hamburg band Selig will perform, but also singer-songwriters such as Enno Bunger or Achim Reichel will be their hits in the course of the weekend Port birthday livestream give to the best.

As a supporting program for the livestream, there is a digital port of Hamburg on the website, through which you can move freely and watch short videos from many corners, sometimes even in 360 °.

3:30 p.m .: Opening service in the St. Michaelis Church Hamburg, “Michel” for short

Below: Opening with the chime by Mayor Peter Tschentscher on the Rickmer Rickmers

Following: Concert by the Elphilharmonie Orchestra, motto: “Evening dress or overalls”

Sparks on the screens: digital alternative to the big port birthday fireworks

The big fireworks display has always been one of the highlights of the Hanseatic city’s port birthday. Sponsor AIDA burned down tens of pyrotechnics on several ships, and a gigantic laser show lit up the night sky. Of course, this is also not feasible this year, regardless of the regulations, too many people would crowd the Elbe to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

But the organizer of the port birthday also has an answer to this: A no less spectacular compilation of the last few years will be shown on the screens on the evening of May 8th. Of course, this solution has a small downer, because nothing is real here. But it will certainly not get boring, and after all, in the digital alternative you always have the very best seats in the front row. * 24hamburg is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

