The president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, and the Regional Minister for Business and Industry of the Community, Valle Miguélez, held a meeting this Wednesday to strengthen ties and strengthen synergies that allow continue advancing the strategic lines set by the Port of Cartagena. It is the first official meeting held by both institutions since the inauguration of Valle Miguélez as Business Advisor in the regional government, where she was accompanied by the first deputy mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Padín.

Muñoz conveyed his congratulations to the counselor and thanked her for her willingness and closeness to work hand in hand with the regional government and the Cartagena City Council “on the roadmap set out for the development of strategic projects that allow the Port of Cartagena to continue growing as an engine for the development of Cartagena and the Region, and as a lever in the economic recovery after the effects of Covid-19 «.

Among the topics discussed, they addressed the Need for coordinated work to continue promoting the New Container Terminal and the ZAL, after the purchase proposal that the Port Authority presented to SEPES in January; as well as projects in terms of innovation and sustainability and possible aid to encourage intermodality with alternative routes to the transport of goods by road on the well-known motorways of the sea. In addition, the president of the APC introduced him to the progress of the Immediate Action Plan launched during a visit to the port facilities.