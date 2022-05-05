Synthetic fuels are considered inefficient. But Porsche now wants to prove the opposite with a commitment in Chile, where the potential for renewable power generation is huge. Visiting the construction site.

Air and land: So far in the very south of Chile there have mainly been sheep. That should change now. Image: Johannes Winterhagen

Dhe end of the world is near. Another hour’s drive and we would be at the southernmost point of the American continent that can be reached by road. Punta Arenas, with around 160,000 inhabitants the only larger settlement in a wide area, is located on the Strait of Magellan. Nowadays, the inhabitants of the Chilean city mainly live from tourism, 300 cruise ships stopped here every year before the start of the Covid pandemic.

So far there has only been one significant economic factor in the surrounding area: the sheep that graze in the treeless hilly landscape. But in a few years, an export economy should flourish in the Magallanes, as the province is called in Chilean official offices. It is based on a natural resource that is in abundance here. The wind blows so constantly that a wind turbine can be operated at full load around 270 days a year. For comparison: If you add up all the energy that is harvested by a wind turbine installed on land in Germany, you get around 70 full-load days per year.