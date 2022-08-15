Will Porsche finally announce something about participating in F1? This new trademark application certainly looks like that. The word ‘F1nally’ can now officially only be used by Porsche. The hip portmanteau of ‘F1’ and ‘finally’ could very well be part of the announcement campaign.

The request popped up on Reddit for the trademark on. There is still no official announcement from Porsche. It is publicly known that Porsche is considering entering F1. As it now looks, the German brand will race together with Red Bull in 2026. According to previously leaked documents, 50 percent of the shares of Red Bull Racing are already in the hands of Porsche.

Whether Porsche actually enters F1 depends, among other things, on the financial picture and the new engine regulations. If everything is allowed to carry the approval of the German brand, there is a good chance that they will join as an engine supplier in 2026. There are also rumors that Porsche will take over the Red Bull team.