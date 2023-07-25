.

They block the roads, deface the monuments but often have it in for the car: the protests of the “no Oil” inflame public opinion and – in the collective hatred towards these forms of protest – they discuss how to stem these phenomena. The activists were insulted, slapped, pushed, pulled by the hair, then arrested and fined. But perhaps the palm of the most ferocious retaliation goes to Porsche. And more effective. It happened in complete silence in October last year and it is worth remembering.

A group of “no oil” people glued themselves to some 911s exhibited at the Autostadt, the Volkswagen jewel of the Wolfsburg plant complex: an immense glass tower in which completed vehicles awaiting delivery and exhibition pavilions for Audi, Seat, Lamborghini and Porsche mix. A perfect place for a protest that could (in theory) have global visibility. But the activists hadn’t reckoned with the genius of the Stuttgart men (and with their ferocity) who, instead of immediately calling the Wolfsburg police as soon as he heard the screams of the demonstrators, closed the pavilion and left, turning off the light and heating before leaving. Technically they applied the regulation: “recognizing the right to protest” and leaving the activists where they were, then respecting the working hours and the rules on energy saving which provides for the elimination of all night-time consumption.

The protesters “begged for medical attention because their hands were sore and they complained of not being able to go to the bathroom”. And one of them told the press that the museum men “refused our request to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent way while we were glued to the machines”. Meanwhile absolute silence. Lights off in lounge and random unannounced checks by security guards with bright flashlights.

The eight protesters, along with the six Scientist Rebellion members who weren’t glued to the cars, remained in place throughout the night. Then the next morning at dawn the police came to arrest everyone. And filed a criminal case for trespassing, coercion and damage to property. Since then all activists have stayed away from the Wolfsburg facilities. Will it be a coincidence?