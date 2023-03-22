Porsche has won something in almost every racing class that matters. Also in F1. With engines from Porsche (albeit under the name TAG), McLaren won the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship in 1984 and 1985. Porsche later tried to do that trick again with a V12 engine. It ended up in the Footwork Arrows, but performed hopelessly.

Now the brand wants nothing more than to step into the highest class alongside colleague Audi. And they were well on their way, but unfortunately talks with Red Bull Racing and McLaren came to nothing. It now seems that Porsche is giving up completely and putting the plans on hold.

The Race reports that Porsche remains interested in F1, but that the brand has no line that could lead to participation in 2026. Porsche’s goal was to have its own F1 team, or at least a large share of a team. Red Bull did not want Porsche to have so much say and cut off the talks. Other teams are therefore not too keen on Porsche’s involvement.

So no Porsche in F1 for the time being

If Porsche doesn’t have an entry for 2026, it could be a very long time before they make another attempt. Last year, then Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess said that entering F1 only makes sense with a major rule change: “You need five to ten years to get to the top teams. […] That means you can decide to do F1 now or probably not for the next ten years.”

Why are carmakers so eager to get back into F1 in 2026?

Like the transition from 2021 to 2022, there will be a major rule change in F1 between 2025 and 2026. These rules are aimed at sustainability and cost savings. The lower costs make F1 more attractive to new engine makers, but the more sustainable approach is also more in line with the goals of many car manufacturers.

The rules for 2026 seem to be working. In addition to the interest of Porsche, Audi also reported. Audi did manage to get a seat at Sauber (which is now Alfa Romeo). They bought a quarter of the shares of Sauber Motorsport. Cadillac wants to set up a completely new F1 team with American partner Andretti Motorsport.

What new rules will there be in 2026?

The hybrid V6 remains, but the fuel becomes mandatory synthetic gasoline. In addition, the power of the electric motor will no longer be 163 hp, but 477 hp. The MGU-H (a kind of dynamo on the turbo) will also disappear to save costs. What remains is the system that generates energy when braking, the MGU-K.

The engine must also become more economical. In 2020, an F1 car will use about 100 kilos of fuel per race. In 2026 this should be only 70 kilos. Ultimately, all changes should also ensure a starting field that is closer together.