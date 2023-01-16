Once again, after the long negotiations with Red Bull which ended in a stalemate, the Porsche has become the protagonist of interesting speculations regarding its possible future entry into Formula 1. The date, as has already happened for Audi, is that of 2026. In fact, in that year the Circus will launch the new regulatory cycle for the new power units and several engine manufacturers have shown their interest in entering the category, as well to the house of the Rings which has already formalized its entry by effectively taking ‘possession’ of the Sauber team.

Today’s media tam tam around the legendary car manufacturer of Stuttgart was born from the unusual activity found on the Official Instagram page of Porsche Motorsportnormally dedicated to the team’s activity in Formula E. All the old posts have been deleted and replaced by a single reel which anticipates an imminent announcement. The indiscretion of an agreement reached with the Williams in view of 2026 it has spread rapidly. From Grove, however, a spokesman for the English team ruled out a possible sale of the team.

What has not been excluded, however, is the possibility of one supply of engines. The hashtag that appeared in the Porsche video further increased the mystery and interest in this story. It is in fact the slogan #FINALLY, which recalls the F1NALLY brand, registered last August by Porsche when the agreement with Red Bull was still pending, then skipped. To get a clearer idea of ​​the possible future of the Teutonic giant in the Circus, therefore, all that remains for the moment is to wait for further announcements from Porsche itself.