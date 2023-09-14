The range of versions of the Porsche Panamera creates stress of choice without you even having the intention of ordering a Panamera. We have just counted them, but you can currently choose from 25 different Panameras at the Dutch and Belgian Porsche dealer. That load of ‘four-door sports sedans’ will soon be joined by another flood of cars. Porsche announces that the prototypes of the completely new Panamera are almost ready for the unveiling of the model that goes on sale.

The Porsche Panamera prototypes have already been flown all over the world for various tests. As a test engineer, Marcel Hönemann was closely involved in the tests that the Panamera had to pass. According to Hönemann, the new Porsche should especially excel in the areas of ‘performance, comfort and sound’. It does indeed sound like a Panamera.

Four different hybrid Panameras

The choice stress we talked about earlier will be no different with the new Panamera. While the previous model had three different hybrid powertrains, Porsche is adding one more to the new sedan. The new one is a PHEV, by the way. Porsche is not yet talking about specifications and performance. The brand does reveal that the energy is supplied by a 25.9 kWh high-voltage battery.

Thomas Friemuth is the boss of the Panamera line. These must certainly be intense, but also interesting weeks for him. He will update you about the upcoming hybrid Panameras: ‘In all E-Hybrid models we increase the electric performance of the Panamera in the areas of driving dynamics, electric range and charging speed. During our tests, we drove up to seventy percent further purely electrically than with its predecessor.’

Porsche Panamera gets a new PDK gearbox

In addition to a larger battery, the hybrid Panamera also gets a new, stronger electric motor. This engine is completely integrated into the transmission housing of the new PDK gearbox. The new gearbox should provide ‘higher drive and recuperation performance’ and is also lighter. Furthermore, Porsche assures us that all powertrains of the new Panamera are prepared for future emission standards.

We also need to talk about the chassis. All new Panameras will soon have a semi-active chassis with new shock absorbers with two valves that can work independently of each other. There is also an optional chassis with active dampers. A first for the Panamera. Apparently both chassis behave well on ‘the cobblestones of the port of Barcelona’, but also on ‘winding country roads outside the city’.

When will the new Porsche Panamera arrive?

The prototypes of the new Porsche Panamera are currently being used for final testing. On November 24 the third generation of the Panamera is announced to the world. We don’t know whether you can order it immediately. Porsche will also keep the prices to itself until another time.