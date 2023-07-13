This Porsche Vision 357 Speedster has perhaps the most difficult task of all Porsche concepts. He must reincarnate one of the most beautiful, best-known and most loved Porsches of all time for the electric age. We’re talking about the 356 Speedster. So no boxer engine as in the Vision 357, but the two electric motors and the battery from the Mission R.

The brand does not say how much power the Speedster gets. Let’s hope nothing changes, because in the Mission R the electric motors produce 1,088 horsepower. Remember, the Mission R was built by the same people behind the 919 Hybrid. The Vision 357 Speedster also gets the chassis of the Cayman 718 GT4 Clubsport.

The Porsche 357 Vision is new

There are a lot of modern features to spot, such as the two-tone paint, splitter, diffuser, side skirts and 20-inch wheels. Despite that, the classic silhouette of the 1950s Speedster remains. Porsche also talks about unicorn cartoon characters in front of the rear wheels, but we haven’t spotted them yet. According to Porsche, these mythical figures were specially designed for the concept car.

Inside, there’s a carbon fiber hoop, racing wheel, CFRP seat and a digital dashboard displaying the layout of the Nürburgring GP track. Quite inconvenient when you drive Goodwood. Oh, and the 357 Speedster is a single-seater. The place where a co-driver normally sits is now covered with a tonneau–cover.

The Porsche 357 Vision Speedster is on display at the Festival of Speed ​​in Goodwood. He will be there together with fourteen other Porsches, including a 356 Roadster, a 959 and a Cayenne Transsyberia. A number of Le Mans winners are also coming to West Sussex. After its run in England, the 357 Vision Speedster moves to the United States for an exhibition at the Rennsport Reunion.

