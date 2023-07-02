Porsche Italia alongside the students of the University of Padua in “Formula SAE”, a project of conception, design and production of a “formula” style racing car. A group of students from various Unipd faculties joined together to form the “Race UP” team, completing the construction of two real racing cars: one with thermal traction, the other electric.

The support of Porsche

Porsche Italia has decided to support the initiative and allow students to test the cars on the track of the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta together with the support of its technicians and Motorsport experts.

The two prototypes developed by the students

Acceleration, front and side, hot lap and endurance test, these are the challenges faced by the two prototypes developed by the students, in view of the official races in mid-July at the Varano racetrack.

Porsche’s commitment to those who want to innovate

Another testimony of the Brand’s commitment to supporting educational-cultural initiatives and cultivating the pioneering spirit that has always been part of its DNA. The car shakedown day, in addition to being the time for the official tests, was also an important meeting point between students and the company, which has always been looking for young talents to include in their staff.