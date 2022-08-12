Fans of animated films and cars certainly know Cars, the Pixar franchise that tells the adventures of Lightning McQueen. The girlfriend of the Piston Cup champion, Sally Carrerait’s a Porsche 911: in the first episode of the saga, he was co-star; later appearance. Today Porsche has decided to take that character, complete with a tattoo on the back, and of turn it into a real 911.

The Porsche 911 Sally Special is a one-of-a-kind car, and the reason for building it is something special too. The car will in fact be auctioned on Saturday 20 August, at Monterey Car Week, at RM Sotheby’s; the proceeds will benefit two organizations such as Girls Inc. (helps young women to overcome barriers and stereotypes in the work, social and other fields) and UNHCR (the United Nations Commission for Refugees, recently also involved in Ukraine) .

The project began in November 2021 and brought together some members of the original Cars team. This squadron included Jay Ward, creative director of the franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, and Bob Pauley, the production designer who first drew Sally for the film. The two were assisted by members of the Sonderwunsch team (Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur of Stuttgart) and by the designers of Style Porsche in Weissach. The team worked together for ten months: the result is a one-off car, one of a kind.

The 911 Sally Special is based on the fastest and most agile variant of the 911 Carrera model line, the GTS. The car is equipped with a manual gearbox and the personalization elements are detailed and extensive. The car is painted in Sallybluemetallic, a custom paint. There is also the inevitable tattoo of Sally, who stands out in front of Lightning McQueen’s eyes during the film.

Sally Carrera’s Turbo-look wheels have been reinterpreted by Porsche designers from Weissach and specially made. The “five-link” style has been adapted to the size of the 20 or 21 inch wheels of the current 911 generation, and creates a visual link with the Type 996. Inside the cabin, the chalk-colored leathers and blue stitching. There is no shortage of nice details such as the customized commands that refer to the lines of the film, and the various badges that show the Cars logo.