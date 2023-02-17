During an event at the Porsche Experience Center in Hockenheim, NetApp showcased innovations in the cloud and automotive fields. NetApp has entered into a multi-year alliance with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team providing real-time data with its hybrid cloud solutions. Thanks to the data services available in real time, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team can make changes and adjustments, achieving superior race performance. The partnership is not only valuable from a competitive point of view, but paves the way for the next generation of Porsche-branded electric vehicles: the Volkswagen Group brand aims to make 80 percent of all its vehicles electric by 2030.

During the Insight event, the Senior Vice President EMEA & LATAM of NetApp Giovanna Sangiorgi illustrated the company’s technological infrastructure according to four functional directives to complete and make the cloud strategy of each company competitive: simplicity, sustainability, savings and security . The data, moreover, speak for themselves: companies face an average expense of 1.4 million dollars to recover data, 3,000 billion euros worldwide. And as far as sustainability is concerned, tons of CO2 can be saved with the right technologies. Sustainability, NetApp says, is important not only from an ethical point of view, but also in terms of cost effect.

But how does the data collection system work? During the races, hundreds of sensors placed on the electric cars record every smallest variation of what is happening, in order to make any aspect of the race manageable in a short time, and then the in-depth analysis. Formula E in particular is completely dependent on this data management due to its peculiarities: the use of batteries, but also the racing locations, which are usually in big cities and therefore imply stricter rules and less space for plants and human personnel.

Giovanna Sangiorgi, Senior Vice President EMEA & LATAM at NetApp

﻿”The automotive is a sector where the use of data is a key aspect, the optimal management of the flow makes the difference”, explains Sangiorgi. “During the race it’s a matter of timing, and making it possible to make the right decisions as quickly as possible. In the post phase, all kinds of data can be processed, to improve the performance of the car. The collection is so important that we can assume the use of data in any type of sport, and in fact the question is how far we can go in the use of cloud technology also for sport”.

“The automotive industry is one of the industries most challenged by technology: just think of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, or shared mobility. The advantages that a car manufacturer finds in relying on the cloud are the same as for any other business: 9 out of 10 of the largest companies in the industry trust NetApp for their data management systems.In practical terms, there is an important shared agenda in terms of sustainability, and this unites many companies in the search for a lightweight and effective system “, adds Sangiorgi.