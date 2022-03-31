Use a Porsche on the track it allows you to test all the capabilities of a car from Zuffenhausen in the best possible way, thus being able to enjoy a driving pleasure that only the models of the German brand can convey. Yet most Porsche owners drive their cars on normal roads and still experience unique moments. For this reason, the Stuttgart brand has decided to expand the functions of thePorsche Track Precision (PTPA) originally designed for those who used their car on the track: the integrated Free Drive mode makes it possible to record particularly beautiful moments on each journey so that they can be enjoyed again and again.

The consolidated functions of the PTPA allow you to access ECU information of the vehicle via a Wi-Fi connection with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and to read the vehicle position, speed, engine speed, braking force, steering angle, longitudinal and lateral acceleration and other data telemetry relevant for driving. Since the goal in Free Drive mode is to capture the best moments of a journey, videos are recorded only moment by moment, unlike the circuit: when the vehicle’s sensors register a special driving event, a one-minute video is stored – 30 seconds before and 30 seconds after the moment. Thanks to its close communication with the vehicle, the PTPA automatically detects such events. Dynamic driving maneuvers indicated by high braking pressure, strong acceleration or higher G-forces communicate to the app that a memorable moment is occurring. The driver also has the opportunity to manually mark the important moments to capture them on video. The PTPA combines the recorded videos with the media on the smartphone, if desired. For example, it can incorporate photos and video clips taken during a driving break to document the journey in all its facets. Since Free Drive mode is not aimed at optimizing personal performance on the track, the far-reaching analytical capabilities of the PTPA are reserved for the track.

With Free Drive mode, the PTPA extends its scope to public roads and integrates the functionality of the Off-road Precision app. The display of real-time information in Apple CarPlay while driving has been improved for Free Drive mode. The PTPA also has additional information material in the form of texts and videos. Customers can, for example, access race circuit briefings, advice on braking points and in-depth explanations on driving dynamics. There are also tips for driving on unpaved terrain from the Off-road Precision app. The familiar functions of the PTPA, such as the analysis function for driving on the track, remain unchanged. The app is available for Apple iOS (iOS 14 and later) and Android (Android 8 and later) operating systems and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.