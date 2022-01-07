Porsche will build engines for Singer. Sounds almost like a tautology, as the restored cars clearly use Porsche engines in the first place. But with this arrangement, Porsche Motorsport North America assembles the engines for Singer, according to the restorer’s own specifications. In other words, Porsche is going to assemble modified engines for an aftermarket company.

Owners of the cars probably won’t notice the difference, but this news at least suggests a tacit endorsement from Porsche for the work Singer does. And that while Singer was certainly terrified for the lawyers of Porsche in the first years. In fact, the Singer ACS was called back by the German brand because there was a Porsche logo on the car. The brand clearly does not hold a grudge and is now working with Singer.

Porsche does more with third parties

Of course, Porsche Motorsport already works with racing teams and other independent third parties. The contract stipulates that ‘the new partnership will focus exclusively on the assembly of remanufactured engines’. A statement from Singer confirms: “The characteristics of the engines – which are at the heart of every Singer car – will be further determined by Singer’s specifications.”

The contract does not include engines for the Singer DLS. They are assembled in the UK. Incidentally, there have been rumors for some time about a Singer with a turbo engine; perhaps this is also a step in that direction.