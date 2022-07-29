Weekend of presentations and news that of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, which in addition to having the GT World Challenge / Intercontinental GT Challenge race scheduled, showed the new Porsche 911 GT3 R to the public.

The Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its GT racing car, based on the latest generation 911 992 and equipped with a larger engine producing up to 416 kW (565 hp), benefiting from more efficient aerodynamics, as well. like balancing.

The debut is scheduled for 2023 and a couple of weeks ago we were able to appreciate its lines in the images of the tests carried out between Barcelona and Spa, in a completely black livery that has remained so even for the finished product. A real ‘Night Fury’ – to borrow a cinematic term – especially when shown with the red front sidelights on.

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

The development actually started already in 2019, trying to improve the driveability of the model currently in place, making it competitive to all the Balance of Performance modifications, thinking of both professional and amateur riders defined as ‘gentlemen’.

Furthermore, we worked on the simplicity of the interventions by the customer teams, trying to reduce costs as much as possible and arriving at a base price of € 511,000 (+ VAT) and with options to add.

“The new 911 GT3 R is an important car. Its forerunner has won almost everything there is to win in the GT3 scene in four seasons since 2019. Among its successes stand out the overall successes in the 24h of Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. “said Michael Dreiser, Porsche Motorsport Sales Director.

“The predecessor model, which competed with our customers, achieved class wins at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. The new one will face a huge workload in the hands of the customer teams.”

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

Sebastian Golz, Project Manager of the 911 GT3 R, adds: “We hit the bull’s-eye with the predecessor, which was hugely successful. As a result, the bar for its successor is high. Our task was not so much to make the new 911 GT3 R even faster: the classification within the performance windows established by the BoP quickly cancels this advantage “.

“It was important to us that our customers could drive the race car longer. That is why we focused primarily on improving driveability. This is reflected in the wider use band of the new 4.2-liter engine. in a more stable and constant aerodynamics and in lower loads on the rear tires, which allow them to last longer than their potential “.

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

The engine is a water-cooled V6 with four-valve technology and direct injection, but the main novelty is the displacement: as with the 911 RSR, that of the new 911 GT3 R has increased from 3,997 to 4,194 cc.

Furthermore, the torque and power curve has been optimized throughout the entire rev range, thinking about use by gentlemen. The engine is rearward and tilted forward by 5.5 degrees, creating more space for the underbody diffuser.

The alternator and the air conditioning compressor have been moved one meter forward and lower, in the space in front of the engine and gearbox, with a positive effect on the weight balance.

The six-speed sequential gearbox derives from the current 911 GT3 Cup and is electronically implemented, with selectors on the steering wheel.

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

The suspension of the new 911 GT3 R – of which many details have been modified – promote driveability, allow more precise steering, ensure less wear on the rear tires and reduce the time spent on changes to the set-up, with several components and technical solutions. taken from the 911 RSR.

On the front axle, a state-of-the-art double-arm pattern controls the wheels, while the rear has a multi-link design. The KW shock absorbers have been further improved and offer five adjustments.

The raised underbody allows for clean airflow to the rear diffuser and reduces braking sensitivity. The rear wheels have been moved a little further back, extending the wheelbase from 2,459 to 2,507 millimeters. This also reduces the load on the rear tires and improves consistency in performance in longer stints.

In addition to the aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers, the discs are now supplied by AP. The internally splined, ventilated steel front discs measure 390mm in diameter and are powered by six pistons, while four-piston calipers and 370mm discs are mounted behind.

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

A sophisticated fifth generation racing ABS software application reduces tire and brake wear. The Porsche traction control system has also received further development, and the aluminum and steel composite bodywork is inspired by the production model, albeit with important changes for track use made of lightweight carbon, including the front hood and rear, doors, side panels, rear wing and roof.

Coming instead to the interior, the seat is more central for greater ergonomic efficiency and side impact protection, the steering wheel and pedals can be adjusted longitudinally to suit the driver. Revised the six-point safety belt with a faster closing / opening that facilitates driver change operations in the pits.

The design of the steering wheel has also been further improved compared to the previous model. It incorporates elements seen on the 911 GT3 Cup and RSR, with a 10 “3 display.

The LED headlights have the same technology as the LMDh 963, with a device that works like a magnifying glass, but on the contrary, illuminating a particularly large area of ​​the track.

Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Porsche AG

Porsche 911 GT3 R – 992: Technical Sheet

Concept

– Single-seater racing car for customers; homologated for the FIA ​​GTE category; homologation basis: Porsche 911 GT3 (992 series).

Weight / dimensions

– Basic weight: about 1,250 kg (depending on the BoP classification); wheelbase: 2,507 mm.

– Length: 4,619 mm; width: 2,039 mm (front axle) / 2,050 mm (rear axle).

Motor

– Water-cooled six-cylinder boxer, rear mounted; displacement 4,194 cc, stroke 81.5 mm, bore 104.5 mm; maximum speed 9,250 rpm; power: about 416 kW (565 CV); four-valve technology; single butterfly butterfly system; direct fuel injection; Bosch MS 6.6 engine control unit; dry sump lubrication with oil-water heat exchanger; single mass flywheel; racing exhaust system with twin tailpipes and DMSB certified catalyst; fuel quality: Unleaded Superplus up to E20 (min. 98 octane).

Transmission

– Six-speed Porsche sequential gearbox; paddles on the steering wheel with electronic gearbox actuator; mechanical limited slip differential with adjustable preload system unit; carbon three-disc racing clutch.

Car body

– Lightweight body with intelligent design in aluminum and steel composite; mounting points for the lifting device, removable rescue opening in the roof; welded roll cage; approved for the use of the co-driver on circuits; six-bolt carbon racing seat compliant with FIA standard 8862-2009; six-point seat belt for Hans; longitudinally adjustable pedals and adjustable steering column with steering angle sensor; front cover with integrated quick locks, cold air outlet duct and central air intake for passenger compartment ventilation; enlarged front bumper with spoiler; fenders with extensions; rear suspension with integrated rain light in compliance with the FIA; doors, rear cover in carbon fiber and rear wing with “gooseneck” supports; glasses completely in polycarbonate with reinforced coating; heated windshield; four-post air intake system; fixing points of the valves on both sides; 117-liter FT3 tank at the front of the car.

– Carbon fiber interior trim, multifunctional carbon fiber steering wheel with quick release, illuminated shift paddles and buttons; ergonomic digital touch panel with multicolor backlight; safety nets (central and driver’s side) compliant with the most recent FIA regulations; integrated CFK side impact protection; driver’s seat with ventilation; fire extinguishing system with electronic release unit.

Suspensions

– Control arms and upper supports in forged aluminum, optimized rigidity; high strength spherical bearings with dust protection; wheel hubs with central locking; five-way adjustable racing shock absorbers, motorsport-specific valve design and blow-off function; suspension adjustment by means of shims; sword anti-roll bars adjustable on both sides; shock absorber stroke potentiometer; tire pressure monitoring system.

Front axle

– Front axle with double arm, adjustable in height, camber and toe.

– Electro-hydraulic power steering.

– One-piece alloy wheels, 12.5J x 18, tire size 30 / 68-18.

Rear axle

– Multi-link rear suspension, adjustable in height, camber and toe.

– Racing drive shaft with tripod flanges.

– One-piece alloy wheels, 13.5J x 18, 31 / 71-18 tires.

Brakes

– Two independent brake circuits with brake pressure sensors on the front and rear axles, driver-adjustable brake force distribution via the brake balancing system; racing pads; optimized brake lines; brake temperature sensors; Ergonomic positioning of the brake pedal for braking with the right and left foot.

– 5th generation racing ABS from Bosch

– Front axle: Six-piston aluminum monobloc racing brake calipers with “anti knock-back” piston springs; 390 mm x 35.7 mm multi-piece steel brake discs with internal ventilation; aluminum brake disc chamber.

– Rear axle: Monobloc four-piston aluminum racing brake calipers with “anti knock-back” piston springs; 370 mm x 32.1 mm internally ventilated multi-piece steel brake discs; aluminum brake disc chamber.

Electrical system

– Architecture 992 EE Motorsport; new easy-to-use Porsche toolset with leaner handling; latest generation Cosworth electronic components; Porsche Logger Unit; Porsche power box; 10.3-inch Porsche color display with integrated RLU, data recording via US key; waterproof 12 V, 40 Ah LiFePo4 battery in passenger footwell; 210 A alternator; digital touch panel with multicolored backlighting; single-sided wiper with direct drive (intermittent and continuous).

– LED headlights with integrated auxiliary lights; LED taillights and rain light. Accessories for the accident data recorder (ADR).