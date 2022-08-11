Porsche traveled to Monza last week to test with the 963 LMDh, continuing the development program ahead of its debut in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

The exit in Brianza was foreseen in the list of commitments of the German manufacturer and in the presentation Motorsport.com had already anticipated what was the calendar of tests, also organized in Sebring and Daytona.

Under the control of Penske Motorsport technicians, the 963 had also run in the United States on the Florida track where the 12h is held – covering the first kilometers at night – but in the three days in Lombardy the novelty was the two models in action.

Porsche 963 LMDh Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

The first was the canonical one shown in June, already equipped with the white-red-black livery shown at Goodwood and in the official photos, while the second was new and still in carbon black, allowing the team to collect more data and make comparative tests. and different by speeding up operations.

Dane Cameron, Laurens Vanthoor, Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre took turns at the wheel, and now the new chassis will be shipped to America to continue overseas testing.

On the other, we will have to decide what to do, because it is possible that the Porsche will participate in the 6h of Bahrain, the last race of the FIA ​​WEC scheduled for November, taking advantage of the Federation’s derogation which allows you to register an LMDh for the event, but without being able to take points and re-enter the official ranking.