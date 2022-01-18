In any car championship, the role of the Safety car is of considerable importance for the safe conduct of any event. But for the manufacturer that prepares the car it is also a formidable opportunity to exploit various aspects derived from use before and during races. Think of the performance demonstration, the image opportunities, the chances of offering an attractive design.

This is the reason why Porsche and Formula E they made a deal to bring the Taycan to become the new Safety Car of the electric single-seater championship founded by Alejandro Agag. The Safety Car version of the Taycan will debut at the end of January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, for the inaugural round of the 2022 championship. But how does this car, whose livery is very nice to look at, differ from the standard Taycan?

To convert the car according to Fiat specifications, a so-called roll cage was added to increase structural rigidity, very useful for handling and safety in the event of an accident. A six-point belt and sports seats have been installed to make the car more suitable for driving at speed. Inside there is also a fire extinguisher and a communication system with the race direction, an element that will be widely used by Bruno Correia, the pilot destined to drive the Taycan. The inevitable lights above the roof have been added. Finally, the data acquisition system was installed Marelli Logger System.

Another key feature of the Taycan is its performance capability. The Porsche car, unlike the previously valid electric Mini, comes very close to the speeds and acceleration of a Formula E single-seater. With launch control, Porsche Taycan sprints from zero to one hundred per hour in 2.8 seconds, and reaches a speed of 260 kilometers per hour: equivalent to the sprint of a Gen2 and pays only about twenty kilometers per hour. To keep pace it will therefore be ideal, particularly on circuits with longer straights.