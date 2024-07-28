We still remember our first experience with lightning-fast acceleration: the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disneyland Paris, sometime in the early ’00s. A launch from 0 to 92 km/h in 2.8 seconds was something we had never experienced before, and it remained the furthest corner of our frame of reference for years.

Outside of theme parks, or maybe a ride in a billionaire friend’s Veyron, there simply wasn’t anything that came close to it for the humble mortal. That is, until an out-of-work internet entrepreneur decided that electric cars might be a fun next project.

One thing led to another and about five years ago the Porsche Taycan appeared, which went from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds. Rollercoaster speeds, but then on the on-ramp. And as if that wasn’t fast enough, now there is the updated Taycan Turbo S. It gets almost 50 percent more power (952 hp!) and a 0-to-100 time of 2.4 seconds.

Yes: The Porsche Taycan Turbo S facelift is fast

Allow us to slam the BearCat through the open door: this thing is fast. So fast that it can easily hurt your neck and even your eyeballs. In a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, you can effortlessly drive yourself sick as a driver – and that’s pretty rare. We’ve been harping on about electric cars with excessive amounts of power on board before, but it seems like legislation is a bit behind the times for these kinds of creations.

Not that we are in favor of even more rules and that we want to deprive people of this driving pleasure, but think about it: anyone with a driver’s license can drive this. The day after your son gets his 2toDrive pass at the age of seventeen, if he can find someone crazy enough to want to sit next to him, he can go on the road with 952 hp.

Why the Taycan Turbo S is different from other fast EVs

The problem might not even be the power, but rather the way the Taycan begs to be used. This is what sets it apart from the lightning-fast Teslas: it’s like a wagging puppy that leaves a toy at your feet. It takes a lot of self-control not to do anything with it. We blame the Taycan’s upbringing; this is a Porsche, after all. You sit fairly low to the ground in a sporty seat, and you can actually feel the texture of the asphalt through the steering wheel.

From the moment you put the car in Drive, you have no doubts about what it is capable of in terms of road holding. All that confidence, so much satisfaction in the handling and almost 1,000 hp, that is simply a dangerous cocktail. And the worst part? This is not even the fastest version. No, you can go a step further with a stripped-down Turbo GT with Weissach package: 1,034 hp and a 0-100 time of 2.2 seconds…

Why you’re better off going for the cheaper Taycan

It almost physically hurts us to say this, but we might still recommend considering a less fast version. Because the entry-level Taycan is half the price, and it goes to 100 in 4.8 seconds. You don’t have to leave it for the car itself: with the facelift, Porsche found about 35 percent more range, it charges faster, every version comes with air suspension as standard and it looks a bit better.

As for the interior, we can’t really decide what to think of it. On the one hand, you have four screens in the dashboard (one of which is optional for the passenger), but somehow it still feels a bit dated. Maybe it’s the limited speed of the infotainment system or the modest size of the screen in the middle of the dashboard.

You could argue that a car like the Taycan shouldn’t have gadgets and unnecessary frills, because they’re all just a distraction from the road. But in that case, we would have preferred to see some more old-fashioned buttons, like on the Cayenne or Panamera.

The cabin is cozy, you have to like that, and in the back it is of course inferior to more conventional sedans or station wagons. But that doesn’t matter: the facelift of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a car that you buy more for yourself. Because after three sprints your passengers will be sick anyway and the fun will be over.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S specifications (2024)

Price

€ 218,900 (NL)

€ 213,600 (B)

Number of engines

2

Power

952 hp/700 kW, 1,110 Nm

Battery

105 kWh

Drive

four wheels, 2v (rear)

Acceleration

0-100 km/h in 2.4 s

Top speed

260 km/h

Consumption

17.9 kWh/100 km

Range

630 km

Loading time

18 min. at 320 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,962 x 1,966 x 1,378 mm (lxwxh)

Wheelbase

2,900 mm

Weight

2,370 kg

Luggage

366 l

For

If it has to be electric and fun, then this is your one

In return for

No car to give to your son, your passengers will feel sick