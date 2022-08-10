Porsche Taycan enshrines a new lap record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in 7 minutes and 33 seconds. The record time was marked by the Turbo S variant of the Stuttgart electric, with development driver Lars Kern at the wheel. For the occasion, the battery-powered sedan was equipped with the system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Controlroll cage and racing seats, but otherwise it was the completely standard production version of the Taycan Turbo S, with which it also shared the overall weight.

The Performance Kit with which this Taycan Turbo S was developed included 21 ″ wheels with RS-Spyder design, Pirelli P Zero Corsa road approved sports tires (characterized by a compound similar to that of racing tires) and the updated software of the Porsche 4D Chassis Control, which analyzes and synchronizes all the chassis systems of the electric in real time. “In the past only real super sports cars would have been able to complete a lap at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:33, but with the new high-performance kit I was able to push really hard with the Taycan Turbo S, which proved to be even more precise and agile“Kern commented. We remind you that the Performance Kit referred to by the development pilot is currently only available in Germany and only for the Taycan Turbo S of MY 2023.

“We are delighted that the Nürburgring record for electric cars is returned to Porsche – said Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan – This lap time not only shows how much potential there is in our new performance kit, it also confirms once again the leading role among the Taycan sports cars ”. In terms of power, this version of the German battery-powered sedan is capable of exceed 625 hp.