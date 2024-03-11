Porsche Taycan evolves. Or rather, the Turbo S variant of the German electric sports car evolves, and does so by debuting in two new, even more powerful versions, the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. A real debut with a bang: ready to go, in fact, and this latest version of the model has won the title of fastest production electric car on the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca circuit.

Record-breaking performance

The real strong point of these two new versions of the Porsche Taycan is their performance. Thanks to a more powerful pulse inverter, the system power of both cars reaches 580 kW. And that's not all, because with launch control the power increases up to 760 kW in overboost mode or up to 815 kW for two seconds. Is it over here? What's more: by enabling attack mode, in fact, it is possible to take advantage of 120 kW of additional power for 10 seconds. The final numbers speak for themselves: the maximum torque is equal to 1,340 Nm While the overall power exceeds 1,100 HP, all with a weight reduced by around 75 kg compared to that of the Turbo S.

Burning shot

Specifications that transform into record-breaking performance: the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT takes just 2.3 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h, and even 2.2 seconds with the Weissach package. A gap of around a couple of tenths of a second compared to the Taycan Turbo S, which increases to 1.3 seconds if we refer to the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h, which can be consumed in 6.6 and 6.4 seconds with the two GT versions. A look also at autonomy, an important element considering that it is a 100% electric car: Porsche talks about 555 kilometers in the WLTP cycle with a single charge.

Prices for Italy

Overall they are available six colors for the bodywork of the new Taycan Turbo GT, including the new shades Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic which are available exclusively for this version for one year. From an aesthetic and mechanical point of view, the presence of a new front spoiler with aerodynamic fins specifically for the Taycan Turbo GT and LED headlights with Matrix technology stand out as standard. On the Italian market, the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package they start from 249,188 euros.