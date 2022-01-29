Charging times are one of the big obstacles that still stop some drivers from buying an electric car. The need to wait much longer than you would normally do at the petrol station is still a difficult obstacle to overcome. Yet with the spread of high-power stations, the times to fill up with energy are greatly reducing. This is proved by the Guinness World Record obtained by one Porsche Taycan that with only 2 hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds of recharge, it managed to cover the route from Los Angeles to New York, a distance of 4,561.6 km.

The car, equipped with Performance Battery Plus was driven by Wayne Gerdes, who noted all the stops and waiting times for each single top-up in a special logbook. Each kilometer traveled was monitored using GPS data so that the jury could certify the record obtained by Gerdes. The previous record was 7 hours, 10 minutes and one second. “I am proud and honestly a little surprised to have established the new benchmark by such a margin”, said the man driving the electric Porsche. “The Taycan performed even better than expected.” Gerdes prepared the trip meticulously, following a path that was oriented through the presence of charging stations identified using Plug Share and the Electrify America app so that it could stop at high-power stations.

“By comparing the charging performance of a variety of electric vehicles I’ve driven to date, the Taycan sets the bar.”, – has continued – “The first time I charged with a 350 KW charger, the car went from 6 to 82% in just 22 minutes.” Porsche did not disclose travel times but it is likely that the author of the record stopped to sleep along the way.