After the BMW i8 Roaster and the Mini Electric Pacesetter, Formula E will have one new Safety Car, it is the Porsche Taycan, car with an unmistakable design. Designed to be more than just a safety car, the car will be livery in the colors of all eleven teams participating in the electric championship, as well as those of the FIA ​​and the category. It will be a way to highlight the common path towards the future of fully electric motor racing and will highlight issues that are very dear to four wheels, such as the concepts of diversity and community.

“We are proud that Formula E has entrusted this important task to a Porsche, which is fundamental for the safety of its drivers “, commented Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport. “With the Taycan Turbo S as the official Safety Car, we are making an important contribution to safety on the track and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport.” Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle added: “Lhe Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the pinnacle of high-performance electrified vehicles and will illuminate Formula E street circuits around the world “. Thanks to its driveability and safety, as well as its power of up to 560 kW (761 PS), the high-performance Taycan Turbo S is the ideal choice in the critical role of safety car in the only fully electric motorsport world championship, which runs in the heart of iconic cities of the world including London, Mexico City, New York City, Berlin, Munich and Seoul. With Launch Control, the top model of the Taycan range accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km / h. The conversion of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S into a safety car required the installation of a safety cage and racing seats with six-point safety belts, as well as wiring for lighting and the Marelli Logger System. Flashing lights have been integrated into the bumpers. The cockpit was also equipped with a fire extinguisher and a high-tech communication system. As a result, the safety vehicle meets all the requirements for service in a highly competitive series such as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.