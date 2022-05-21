To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Hockenheimring, Porsche presented a special edition of the Taycan GTSnaming it “Hockenheimring Edition“. The electric car displays many unique details, such as the Stone Gray paint with Bronzite accents, the black leather interior with decorative stitching and the “90 Jahre Hockenheimring” anniversary logo, which indicates the exclusive character of a car with a power of 440 kW.

The central idea behind the design of this special edition was to combine the Hockenheimring’s anniversary motto of “evolution of mobility” with “traditional elegance“. The special edition will be available in Germany and other selected European markets.

Exclusive access is also part of the car’s equipment package: with the vehicle key, customers can identify themselves as owners of the special edition. This gives them the right to drive at the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) in Hockenheimring, which is located in the heart of the track. Buyers are also given away two years of free top-up during PEC opening hours Hockenheimring, as well as preferential parking for events and rallies.

“With this exclusive special edition we highlight our attachment to the circuit“Said Alexander Pollich, chairman of the board of management of Porsche Deutschland GmbH. “We congratulate the legendary circuit on its rich 90-year history. With the Porsche Experience Center at the plant, Hockenheim has become even more of a home for our brand“. During the anniversary year, a Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition will be exhibited as a show car on the track.

In addition to the body color, a mix of classic and modern, 21-inch Mission E Design wheels stand out. The center of the wheel is painted in Bronzite (satin finish), while the rim edge is finished in the external color, Stone Gray (glossy). The brake calipers are painted black (high-gloss). Other Bronzite accents accompany the side sill trim and part of the rear diffuser. A plaque embossed with the anniversary logo adorns the B pillar. The inscription “Hockenheimring Edition” beside it is finished in Stone Gray. Another special feature is the Hockenheimring anniversary logo embossed on the storage compartment lid in the center console.