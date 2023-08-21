A luxury sedan with the nature of a true sports car: despite its size and weight, the Porsche Taycan Gts can make driving fun, but it is also able to accommodate four people in maximum comfort. And the shot from 0 to 100 km/h is lightning fast

Alexander Follis – Milan

Sleek and unmistakably Porsche line, comfort as a traveler and performance as a true sportswoman: the Taycan, the first native electric model of the Zuffenhausen brand, certainly does not go unnoticed. The Gts version with sedan bodywork represents the perfect combination of comfort and driving fun: with its 517 HP, which become 598 with overboost and Launch Control, can reach a self-limited 250 km/h and sprint from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds. It is not as extreme as the Turbo S, but it stands out thanks also to the huge 21″ wheels with a specific design. It is able to accommodate four passengers easily thanks to its large dimensions: 4,963mm in length and 2,900 mm wheelbase. Still, it’s fun between the bends because it’s stable and glued to the asphalt, with the prompt delivery of the electric motor that makes it leap out of the hairpin bends. In short, a true sportswoman in disguise. The price of the Taycan Gts with sedan body starts from 145,383 euros.

How it’s made, the exteriors — The Porsche Taycan is available in three different body variants: the classic saloon, the Sport Turismo station wagon and the raised Cross Turismo with plastic guards. Of the three, the traditional sedan is the one with the sportiest layout: with a height of just 1,381 mm, it manages to hide its 4,963mm in length thanks to the streamlined, modern and dynamic line, which nonetheless remains unmistakably Porsche. The large 21″ rims (optional), which in the test car were two-tone black and red to match the bodywork, lighten the side and leave the huge brake discs and black calipers in view.

How it’s made: the interior — The interior of the Porsche Taycan Gts expresses more sportsmanship what a luxury: steering wheel, seats and dashboard covered in alcantara, however, guarantee great comfort and avoid the problems of excessive heating in the sun that the skin can have. The start button of the car is naturally located to the left of the steering wheel, as per tradition, while on the right there are the vertical selector for the driving mode and the parking button. Always scenic the inevitable analog clock in the center of the dashboard, an almost indispensable option to maintain the continuity of the brand’s style. Space for front and rear passengers is excellent, especially for four people. Too bad that the storage compartments in the central tunnel are rather small and not very usable. The electrically darkened glass roof gives additional luminosity to the passenger compartment, making up for the thin line of the windows. Cargo capacity isn’t great for a car this size, but still the rear trunk will hold 407 litresto which are added the 84 of the previous one. See also The best medicine in the world for the soul is to win (Last Tango)

Engine and battery — The GTS version of the Taycan is equipped with two permanent magnet synchronous motors which deliver a combined power of 517 hp under normal conditions of use, which become 598 with overboost and Launch Control activated. The maximum speed is of 250 km/h self-limited and the shot from 0 to 100 takes place in solos 3.7 seconds. The 93.4 kWh battery allows for a maximum range between 439 and 504km, with a declared consumption between 20.4 and 23.3 kWh/100 km. The Taycan is equipped with two different charging sockets: one for direct and alternating current on the left side and a second one for alternating current only on the right. The car accepts a maximum charging power of 270 kWwhich means that in a high-speed column you can go from 5 to 80% of autonomy in just 22 minutes.

Technology — Sitting in the driver’s seat of the Porsche Taycan, you are immediately surrounded by screens: the 16.8″ curved digital dashboard its graphics are fully customizable and it also contains controls for changing the set-up and driving mode. In the center of the dashboard, on the other hand, there is the display of the 10.5″ multimedia system, which as an option can also be reproduced in simplified form in front of the passenger, obviously without the possibility of modifying the driving options. The main functions can also be activated from the physical buttons on the steering wheel, while most of the other functions require the use of the touch screen. For a car of this level, however, the system appears slightly slow in its response. A further touch screen is present on the central tunnel: from here it is possible to control the climate control and the opening of the refill doors. Among the Adas present we find the active lane maintenance, the lane change assistant and the automatic parking system, capable of autonomously carrying out the forward, steering and backward maneuvers. See also Guardiola, on the ropes: the 'push' to a child who asked for a photo

How does it go on the road — The dimensions and weight of a luxury sedan must not deceive: the Taycan Gts is a true sports car and this is perceived from the moment you sit behind the wheel. The trigger is lightning fast, especially when you activate the Sport Plus mode with which the car is lowered electronically and the engine response becomes more prompt and aggressive. The others driving mode they are Normal, Range to increase autonomy, Sport and the customizable Individual. Each of these modes combines a different chassis set-up (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus), which affects suspension stiffness, and ground clearance (raised, normal, lowered, low). By activating the Sport Plus mode, theartificial engine sound amplifier: Luckily it doesn’t reproduce the sound of a petrol car, it just makes the car sound more audible. A solution which, however, on a car of this level perhaps appears out of place. On long journeys, the Taycan Gts is appreciated for its comfort and silent driving, combined with an autonomy that is still appreciable for this type of car: the manufacturer declares between 439 and 504 km with a recharge, for a consumption of 20.4-23.3 kWh/100 km. These are realistic figures: the measurements carried out on the sample under test have scored 22kWh/100km on a journey of 274 km which included motorways, suburban roads and sections of the city. See also Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange, Chelsea blocks the negotiation

Layouts and prices — The Gts set-up is that intermediate of the Taycan range: we start from the rear-wheel drive base and 326 HP (408 with overboost), which has a list of 96,934 euros; then follows the four-wheel drive 4S, with 435 HP (530 with overboost) and a price of 118,834 euros; the Gts starts from 145,383 euros; above we find the 625 HP Turbo (680 with overboost) and 169,930 euros; finally the Turbo S, which with the overboost reaches 761 HP and costs 204,090 euros.

Pros and cons — Here’s what we liked and what we least about the Porsche Taycan Gts.

Pleases : driving dynamics are excellent despite very high length and weight; the power and shooting are true sports; the interiors are very spacious.

: driving dynamics are excellent despite very high length and weight; the power and shooting are true sports; the interiors are very spacious. Do not like: the storage compartments in the central tunnel are too small; the amplified sound of the electric motor is a bit out of place; infotainment is a little slow to respond.

Data sheet Porsche Taycan GTs Thruster Two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors Maximum power 517 hp (380 kW); 598 hp (440 kW) with overboost and launch control Maximum torque 750Nm; 850Nm with Launch Control Traction Whole wheat Drums Lithium ion Capacity 93.4 kWh Maximum reload speed 270 kW Autonomy 439-504 km (Wltp) Consumption 20.4-23.3kWh/100km (Wltp) Dimensions Length 4,963mm; width 2,144 mm (mirrors unfolded); height 1,381mm; wheelbase 2,900 mm; curb weight 2,370 kg Trunk 491 liters (407 rear, 84 front) Acceleration 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds Full speed 250 km/h Price from 145,383 euros